USVI police: Clinic staff indicated NH native Jamie Cail hade been in cardiac arrest before death

Police in Hong Kong filed murder charges against the former father-in-law and brother-in-law of a model and influencer whose body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a pot at a rural house. Authorities also arrested Abby Choi's ex-husband on Saturday and charged him with murder on Sunday night, Superintendent Alan Chung said. Choi, 28, had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Chung said earlier, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.