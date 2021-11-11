Usually Dry River Overflows During Record Rainfall in Alice Springs

A river in Australia’s Northern Territory burst its banks after record rainfall swept through Alice Springs on November 10.

This footage, uploaded by Twitter user @Neewok, shows the usually barren Todd River swollen with water.

The Bureau of Meteorology said 95.8 mm of rain fell at Alice Springs airport over a 24-hour period to early on November 10, the highest such total since 2001.

A flood watch remained in place on Thursday, as thunderstorms continued to batter the region. Credit: @Neewok via Storyful