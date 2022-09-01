ustin Herbert and Austin Ekeler provide a fantasy scouting report on the Chargers | Ekeler’s Edge
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Matt Harmon are joined by Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. The Bolts dynamic duo dish on the fantasy outlook for their high-powered offense, including a couple sleepers that every fantasy manager will be interested in. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.