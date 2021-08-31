USTA Girls Summer Smash

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitchers Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, and the list grew after a 6-1 loss. Manager Alex Cora said left-hander Josh Taylor was considered to be a close contact and will quarantined. First baseman coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact, while coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive. Cora said before the game that the left-handed Pérez had tested positive. The news abou