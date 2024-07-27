USMNT bounces back to beat New Zealand in Olympic group play

Christian Polanco from “The Cooligans” breaks down Team USA’s 4-1 win over New Zealand and sees reason for optimism for the Americans to advance past the group stage.

Video Transcript

A resounding 41 win for the United States at the Olympics in their second round match against New Zealand.

A big turnaround after that first game against France.

Uh the four goals are important.

They gave up one goal, which I think they might regret a little bit, you know, goal differential, especially after losing that first game is, uh you know, can be a determining factor in who moves on to the next round.

We all sort of expected that result.

But the, you love seeing the confidence from the players, you saw that even though they were uh up to up three, they desperately wanted more goals.

There were a lot of really great chances.

The goalkeeper for New Zealand stopped, uh what could have been, uh uh you know, a a 8789 nil result.

So this was a uh just a confident showing and just a, a good turn around it.

It might sort of end up being that having that first game against France and having essentially that probably one of the tougher games you will uh kind of have in this tournament to have that as the opening match.

And then to go in and things are a little bit calmer.

Uh you know, have a little bit more poise and confidence.

This was great to see next matches against Guinea.

This, this feels like the, you know, they should get out of this group, uh especially after a performance like that, they can repeat that against Guinea and the United States should be moving right on.