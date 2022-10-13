Using art to heal: How The Veteran Art Project is helping California's veterans with their mental health
Thirty artists gathered outside the state Capitol Wednesday for the "Veterans Pop-Up Arts Cafe." The free community event hosted veterans from across California to provide them with a space to showcase their art in the mediums of ceramics, glass, painting, poetry, and more. The event was hosted by The Veterans Art Project (VETART) and sponsored by California's Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. VETART is a community-based arts organization that serves veterans, active-duty military members, spouses, dependents, and their caregivers through art programming.