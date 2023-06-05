USF softball alum Ronnie Gajownik breaking baseball barriers

A former University of South Florida softball player is breaking barriers in Minor League Baseball. Ronnie Gajownik was named manager of the Hillsboro Hops, the High Class-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. She got the call in October from Diamondbacks’ farm director Josh Barfield. “Just getting the call from him, he actually had to take another call, and the five seconds he was on another call, it felt like five minutes,” Gajownik said. “Once he let me know, I blacked out a little bit. I had to tell my wife after the phone call. I’m pretty sure he said the manager of the Hops.”