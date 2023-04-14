USF football wraps up spring practice

Friday night, the University of South Florida Bulls football team hosts the annual spring game to wrap up this portion of the preseason. This year's game will be on campus at Corbett Stadium. It won't be a traditional, four-quarter game, but that's just fine with first-year Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. "I want to see our guys play really hard and be aggressive and be sound," Golesh said when asked about what he expects from his team. "Other than that, I wanna see a packed [Corbett Stadium]. A bunch of people having fun. A bunch of recruits will be there. First time I’ll get to meet, go face-to-face with some fans, which will be cool. I think it should just be a fun night of us celebrating the end of spring ball."