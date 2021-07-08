US war in Afghanistan ending, support will endure
US officials say "support for the Afghan people, for the Afghan government will endure," as President Joe Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31. (July 8)
Nikita Kucherov had a post-game press conference for the ages after the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup.
While diverse representation has made progress over the past year or so, the latest incident with Rachel Nichols shows there is still a ways to go.
Past failure will no longer haunt the Tampa Bay Lightning, who can take pride in the moment and season that shaped them.
Travis Dermott is a prime candidate for the upcoming expansion draft, but for the time being, it's a clever deal for both him and the Maple Leafs.
Many fans baselessly speculated Andrei Vasilevskiy wore an oversized chest protector, after he stood close to the camera when shaking hands with Carey Price.
Fred VanVleet Jr. is keeping his dad on track with his offseason workouts.
The vast majority of events at the Tokyo Olympics, and perhaps all of them, will be held in empty venues, organizers announced Thursday.
Tom Brady made sure to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning in his own way, referencing his toss of the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year.
Sometimes it’s good to have a laugh at your own expense.
The Toronto Raptors have several option when it comes to restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr.
Barty and Pliskova are headed to their first-ever Wimbledon final.
Alex Wong and William Lou ask if failing to qualify for the Olympics an indictment of the Team Canada program in any way, ponder the Raptors return to Toronto and compare themselves to Joey Chestnut.
Osaka said the press conference format is "out of date and in great need of a refresh" while offering a possible solution.
Raptors rookie Jalen Harris was 'dismissed and disqualified' from the NBA for violating the anti-drug program. Eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year, the 22-year-old deserves any support and help he needs after showing glimpses of his potential this season.
Fred Zinkie has your priority pickups ahead of the All-Star break, including a few intriguing bullpen arms worth speculating on if you're chasing saves.
Felix will run in her fifth Olympics in Tokyo, but her first as a mother.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to Columbus for US$200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. “There was some interest in Erik during the past few weeks and we listened to the offers, even though we were satisfied with Erik’s work," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement Thursday. "Because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, his situation was problematic and we started consider
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization. Gilbert was dominant, the only base runner allowed being Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit w
CF Montrèal approached Erik Hurtado after taking the COVID-19 vaccine before trading him.