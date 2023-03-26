US tornado: State of emergency declared in Mississippi after deadly storm tore through southern states

CBC

Kamloops RCMP says it's now treating a missing person case as a homicide after finding a woman's body. The Mounties say the body has been "tentatively identified" as Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was last seen at her home on March 13. Police are awaiting an autopsy to confirm her identity. "This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for," said Cpl. David Marshall of the Kamloops Serious Crime Unit in a news release Thursday. "Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to J