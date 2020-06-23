US suspends temporary visas for most foreign workers until end of 2020

The United States has suspended its temporary visas for foreign workers until the end of the year, in a move that will affect hundreds of thousands of people. The White House has said the freeze will provide opportunities for American workers, but business groups have warned that it will hurt economic growth. Among the programmes affected is the H-1B visa, used by specialised engineers working in technology companies. Some 85,000 H-1B visas are awarded each year and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, says he's "disappointed" by its suspension.

