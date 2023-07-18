US Senator Manchin outlines vision for 2024 election

STORY: (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FROM WEST VIRGINIA JOE MANCHIN, SAYING:

“I'm not here running for president tonight. I'm not. I'm here trying to basically save the nation.”

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin fuelled speculation on Monday that, despite his denials, he could run for the nation’s top office.

The maverick politician from West Virginia was appearing at an event sponsored by the self-described centrist group “No Labels.”

The former West Virginia governor left open the door to being a candidate under the group’s banner, but said he hadn’t decided yet.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FROM WEST VIRGINIA JOE MANCHIN, SAYING:

“I'm concerned more now than I've ever been concerned in my lifetime. I have three children and ten grandchildren, a tremendous amount of friends and colleagues. I'm concerned and they're concerned.”

The event was held in the key election battleground state of New Hampshire.

It's a regular stop for presidential hopefuls because of its early spot in the primary election calendar.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW HAMPSHIRE RETIREE, LINDA RAFFERTY, SAYING:

“I don't like the way things are going in our government these days.”

The state has voted for Democratic presidential candidates in the last five elections.

Candidates see the state as a way of building momentum early on if they perform well there.

Manchin told the audience at Monday's event he believed that having a third-party candidate separate from the Republican and Democratic nominees could move both parties towards more moderate positions.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC SENATOR FROM WEST VIRGINIA JOE MANCHIN, SAYING:

"We don't live our life in extremes. I don't live my life on the right or the left. I've got to make decisions for myself and my family. I'm pretty much in the center - center, left, center, right. And the Republicans I've said this, I've never met the first person that is always wrong, but I've never met the first person that is always right.”

Manchin has made a career in the Senate employing uncertainty about how he would vote on major legislation.

Despite being a Democrat, he’s been a roadblock for Democratic President Joe Biden, including over Biden’s signature infrastructure bill in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump currently leads a crowded field of Republican presidential aspirants.

Biden has meanwhile said he is seeking a second term.

Opinion polling for Reuters/Ipsos in May showed neither Democrats nor Republicans are thrilled with their likeliest 2024 White House candidates.