US sanctions ICC Chief prosecutor Bensouda
In tonight's edition: The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and one of her top aides for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans. The sanctions were immediately denounced by the court, the United Nations and human rights advocates.And South Africa's auditor general says that he's uncovered frightening amounts of corruption in Covid management funding. And finally Human Rights Watch denounces repression in the run up to elections.