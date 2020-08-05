US Postal Worker Delivers Mail in Strong Winds From Tropical Storm Isais

Despite powerful winds from Tropical Storm Isaias, a United States Postal Service worker in the Bronx, New York, continued delivering mail on August 4.

Footage of the postal worker shows them fulfilling a delivery on City Island as nearby trees are whipped by the winds.

The United States Postal Service’s unofficial motto reads: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Damaging winds were reported in New York City on Tuesday afternoon as a tornado watch was issued for the city and the tri-state area until 4 pm. Credit: nickalbe via Storyful