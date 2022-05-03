US Personnel Load Howitzers Bound for Ukraine

More than half of the M777 howitzer artillery units promised to Ukraine by the Pentagon have been delivered, according to US Defense officials.

Video, released by the US Air Force, shows Marines and Air Force personnel loading artillery on a C-17 Globemaster III at March Air Reserve base, in California, on April 26.

In April, the US announced it would send a total of 90 howitzers to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion, along with nearly 184,000 shells. As of April 29, defense officials said that around 60 percent of the units were already on the ground in the country. The Pentagon says the howitzers would be “very effective” in fighting in the eastern Donbas region, where Russia has refocused much of its military effort. Credit: US Air Force via Storyful