US Park Police Clash with Protesters in Washington DC

United States Park Police clashed with protesters in Washington on Saturday, October 3, footage taken near the Washington Monument shows.

This video, posted to Twitter, shows officers wrestling at least one person to the ground.

Organizers associated with the conservative #WalkAway campaign held a rally in Washington on Saturday. The uploader of this footage said that the people seen in it were “BLM Protesters.” Storyful could not confirm the allegiance of the individuals who law enforcement clashed with.

According to its website, the #WalkAway campaign encourages people to abandon the Democratic Party. Credit: RawsMedia via Storyful