The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The commander of Canada's navy says the force is in a "critical state," with many occupations at or below 80 per cent of their normal staffing. In a video posted to the navy's YouTube page, Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee says that could mean the navy does not meet its readiness commitments next year and beyond. Topshee says the West Coast fleet is suffering because there's a lack of qualified people to maintain and operate the ships, and the navy can sail only one of its new Arctic and offs