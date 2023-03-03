How the US missed a chance to improve Soviet ties after death of Stalin

Sunday March 5 marks the 70th anniversary of the death of Joseph Stalin. The sudden demise of the Soviet dictator marked the end of an era, but it wasn't the major turning point it could have been in US-Soviet relations. In his book "The Last Days of Stalin", activist and scholar Joshua Rubenstein writes that the administration of US President Dwight D. Eisenhower missed a narrow opportunity to improve relations with the Soviet Union. He joined us for Perspective to discuss Stalin's final months, the dictator's death and its repercussions.



