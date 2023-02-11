US Service Members Send Messages of Support to Teams Ahead of Super Bowl

United States service members and civilians deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, shared their team pride ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, in footage shared on February 10.

This footage, filmed by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), shows a number of workers at Camp Lemonnier sending messages to loved ones and expressing their team pride.

One officer, who introduces himself as lieutenant commander Patrick McCullough says, “I want to give a big shout out to my wife Julia, my mom Marsha and my sister Michelle, and all the Eagles fans across the world. Go birds!”.

According to DVIDS, Camp Lemonnier is an “operational installation that enables US, allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.” Credit: DVIDS via Storyful