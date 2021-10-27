US Marshals searching for escaped inmate last seen in Phoenix
The suspect, 36-year-old Rosann Tercero, was serving 117-months for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine with a child present.
The suspect, 36-year-old Rosann Tercero, was serving 117-months for possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine with a child present.
This year's World Series opened with a bang.
Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the Devils on Tuesday night.
Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac are out after findings revealed that they both knew of the incident involving former video coach Bradley Aldrich.
The latest turn in the Ben Simmons saga sounds like a positive one.
The U.S. men's national hockey team has announced that Stan Bowman is stepping aside from his role as general manager.
With just more than 100 days to go until the Winter Olympics are set to begin in Beijing, Team Canada unveiled the new athlete kits from Lululemon.
What a career for Carli Lloyd.
Hwang Dong-hyuk defended the ending to "Squid Game" while responding to LeBron James.
"Evidently it was pretty tough for him to get dressed, $10-million and he can't get dressed?"
There's a difference between playing goaltender for the Hurricanes and the Leafs, and Andersen could prove how drastic that is this season.
McNair reportedly made the comment while addressing participants at a charity golf event.
Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins says that a Dallas Stars fan heckled him over the July 4 death of his teammate and good friend Matiss Kivlenieks.
We're only seven games into the NHL season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are already falling apart. On this episode of In the Mentions, Omar asks why the team looks broken, and what's up with Mitch Marner. He breaks down the Leafs' power-play struggles, the team's never-ending goaltending issues, and has a message for fans warring on Twitter.
A Thursday night showdown between two NFC heavyweights kicks off an intrigue-filled Week 8 NFL schedule.
Edward Rogers also reportedly contacted the NBA’s front office along with commissioner Adam Silver, upset that his demands to MLSE were being ignored.
Tottenham are looking to bounce back from 1-0 loss to West Ham while Manchester United must recover from the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool. Harry Kane is finally off the Premier League mark, Bruno Fernandes is fit again, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to add the 12 goals he's scored in 18 appearances against Spurs.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Tanev had two goals and Jordan Eberle added another to give the Seattle Kraken their first home win in franchise history, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Tuesday night. Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game for Montreal and Jake Allen had 21 saves, but it was an ugly start to the Canadiens' West Coast trip. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference with just two points in six games and being outscored 24-11. Eberle got Seattle started by scoring 62 seconds
SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Tanev had two goals and Jordan Eberle added another to give the Seattle Kraken their first home win in franchise history, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Tuesday night. Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game for Montreal, but it was an ugly start to its West Coast trip. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference with just two points in six games and being outscored 24-11. Eberle got Seattle started by scoring 62 seconds into the game with his first of the sea
VANCOUVER — Matt Dumba scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-2 victory to spoil the Vancouver Canucks’ NHL home-opener Tuesday night. Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild (5-1-0). Alex Chiasson, on a power play, and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks (3-3-1), who saw a two-game win streak snapped. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Minnesota. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver. The Canuck home-opener