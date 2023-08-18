US Marshals arrest Winston-Salem man wanted in connection with gas station shooting
US Marshals arrest Winston-Salem man wanted in connection with gas station shooting
US Marshals arrest Winston-Salem man wanted in connection with gas station shooting
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
“She had such big dreams for her life,” the California teen’s niece said during a 2020 news conference.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
Christopher Thomas Binns, who appeared on TV as hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, was handed a suspended prison term.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
“Criminals who take advantage of elderly individuals, whose income is often fixed, are absolutely appalling,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent said.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
SURREY, B.C. — A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation. Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death. He says the "tragic event" has affe
Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.
“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," a Texas woman allegedly said in a voicemail to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Researchers said the UK burial is an “interesting, albeit tragic” look into medieval life.
The Justice Department is investigating whether conditions at the overpopulated Fulton County Jail, where dozens of inmates have died, are unconstitutional.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way
OTTAWA — The federal government remains open to criminalizing a pattern of behaviour known as coercive control, Canada's justice minister says in a new letter, calling gender-based violence an "epidemic" that must be stopped. The recent letter from Arif Virani to Ontario's chief coroner outlined the Liberal government's response to a series of recommendations that came from an inquest into the 2015 slayings of three women in the rural Renfrew County area, about 180 kilometres west of Ottawa. Car
The pre-K announced it is banning backpacks and tightening security.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford claims he needs to decimate the protected Greenbelt in Ontario to address the housing crisis, however both experts and the Auditor General says that's not true.