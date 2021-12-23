US Marines Deliver 'Toys for Tots' to Remote Alaskan Villages

US Marines helped spread some holiday cheer, as they delivered toys to children in remote parts of northwestern Alaska.

This footage, released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) on December 22, shows Marines arriving at Napaaqtugmiut School in Noatak, Alaska, and handing out presents to students while dressed as Santa, as part of a toy drive campaign called Toys for Tots.

According to DVIDS, the “Marine Corps Reserve hosts the Toys for Tots program which collects donations of toys and delivers them to school-aged children across the United States”. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful