US govt agency intensifies probe into Twitter users' data protection
A US congressional report reveals the Federal Trade Commission has made repeated requests for internal communications related to Twitter owner Elon Musk. The agency is concerned that the layoffs at the social media company since he took over could have jeopardised users' data protection. Also in the show, we look at a US Senate bill that could give the US government the power to ban TikTok. Plus, Volkswagen puts plans for a European battery plant on hold in favour of another facility in the US.
