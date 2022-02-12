US Forces Arrive in Romania Amid Tension Over Possible Russian Invasion of Ukraine

US military forces arrived in Romania, amid tensions over an ongoing build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, footage streamed on February 11 shows.

This video, streamed live on the official Facebook page of Romania’s Ministry of National Defense (MAPN), shows a military convoy. According to MAPN, the convoy was passing through Bucharest and heading to a military base in Mihail Kogalniceanu.

US Army Col Joe Ewers said on February 9, that troops were preparing Strykers – an armored fighting vehicle – and “other important equipment” to deploy to Romania.

As of Thursday, the US State Department advised US citizens to leave Ukraine, warning that the US government would not be able to evacuate citizens in the event of Russian military action in the country. News reports said nonessential EU employees were also told to leave. Credit: Ministry of National Defense, Romania via Storyful