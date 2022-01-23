US Flag Waves as Snow Falls on Ohio's Lake Erie Coastline

A clipper system brought snow showers to northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 23.

This slow-motion video taken by Dave Gielow shows a US flag being buffeting by wind as snow fell on the banks of Lake Erie, west of Cleveland, in Bay Village, Ohio, on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported the first clipper would bring 3 to 6 inches of snowfall to the regions on Sunday. Another clipper on Monday would bring between 1 to 3 inches of snow, the NWS said. Credit: Dave Gielow via Storyful