US Flag Unfurled at Gatlinburg SkyLift to Mark Memorial Day

A large US flag was unfurled from North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Tennessee to mark Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said this footage of Gatlinburg SkyBridge was filmed on May 21 as it prepared to reopen to visitors the following day. The park was closed for nine weeks as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said the flag was their way of honoring “the brave fallen soldiers who paid the price so that we can all enjoy the many freedoms we have in this great country of ours.” Credit: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park via Storyful