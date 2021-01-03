US faces challenges in coronavirus vaccine rollout
Some health workers refuse to take the coronavirus vaccine; reaction and analysis from Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on ‘America’s News HQ.’
Carson Wentz is reportedly ready to move on from the Eagles and get a fresh start somewhere else.
Marvin Bagley might want to have a talk with his dad about appropriate Twitter behavior.
It was not a masterpiece for Canada to begin the knockout round, but it also was never in doubt versus the Czech Republic.
The Toronto Raptors make furious comeback, but the New Orleans Pelicans won out thanks to 28 fourth-quarter free throws.
Adam Gase has gone 9-22 in two seasons with the Jets.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discussed why he was benched against the New York Knicks, and what went wrong against the New Orleans Pelicans. Siakam got into foul trouble again, and wasn't on the floor during the stretch during the 120-116 loss.
The crafty veteran couldn’t handle the aggressive up-and-comer.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet knows many feel he isn’t a great finisher around the rim. He’s read the articles, seen the comments and is using the criticism as fuel to keep getting better.
The Saints may rely on Ty Montgomery as their primary running back in Week 17.
Floyd Little was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
The Steelers will be even more short-handed than expected against the Browns.
There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.
The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):___1:15 p.m.Cam Newton could be playing his final game in New England, but he has earned a place in the franchise’s record book.Newton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive Sunday against the Jets was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered the game 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.The Patriots’ drive ended with a 7-yard TD pass from Newton to James White to put the Patriots in front 7-0.— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.___1:15 p.m.Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went over 1,000 yards with style.The Pro Bowler broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers to eclipse 1,000 yards for the second straight season. The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win.Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, missed four games earlier this season with a sprained right knee.As a rookie, Chubb went over 1,000 yards before he was thrown for a loss late in the season finale and finished with 996.___12:10 p.m.The Tennessee Titans will be trying to win their first AFC South title in 12 years without a defensive lineman.Tennessee placed rookie Teair Tart on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday hours before playing in Houston needing a victory over the Texans (4-11) to clinch the division. Tart has played seven games this season and got his first start last week in a loss at Green Bay.The Titans also will be without four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. But three-time punter Brett Kern was activated off that list Saturday and will be available Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added another name to their training camp roster, signing veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract. The move comes as teams across the NHL open training camps on Sunday. Hamonic, 30, played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, the native of St. Malo, Man., has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. The Canucks said in a statement that Hamonic is travelling from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and when he arrives, he will begin a seven-day quarantine as outlined in the league's COVID-19 protocol. He will join the team's camp once the quarantine is complete. Vancouver is set to begin its season against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEWCASTLE, England — Youri Tielemans' stunning strike gave Leicester a 2-1 victory at Newcastle on Sunday, handing the 2016 champions a fifth successive Premier League win.The Belgium midfielder's goal in the 72nd minute added to James Maddison’s 55th-minute opener as the Foxes profited from two rare pieces of quality.Even Jamie Vardy was strangely off-key as he repeatedly strayed offside, although it was his astute pull-back which allowed Maddison to open the scoring.Newcastle briefly gave itself hope when substitute Andy Carroll scored his first goal for the club in more than 10 years as time ran down. But it proved to be too little, too late from the striker who rejoined Newcastle in 2019 after eight years away.Leicester moved up to third place, a point behind leader Liverpool having played an extra game. Newcastle is 15th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LONDON — Manchester City expressed disappointment Sunday that defender Benjamin Mendy became the latest partying Premier League player to breach English coronavirus rules by hosting friends at his house on New Year’s Eve.Mendy’s rule-breaking took place as City was already dealing with the impact of a coronavirus outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of Monday's match at Everton and has forced six players into self-isolation, with defender Eric Garcia's positive test announced Sunday.Despite the risk of being infected at the gathering, Mendy was named as a substitute for Sunday's game at Chelsea where City was one player short on the bench.“Benjamin had already COVID so he had it in the past,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “He has been tested every day like all the guys ... and is negative."Contracting the coronavirus is not considered to provide any certainty against future infections.The Premier League has not condemned any players from City, Tottenham, West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace who have been seen over the Christmas period appearing to flout COVID-19 restrictions that have been tightened in response to a new variant, which scientists have said is up to 70% more contagious.Mendy allowed a chef and two friends of his partner to attend his home, a representative for the player was cited as telling "The Sun" newspaper. People from different households are banned from mixing indoors in the northern English area where Mendy lives.“The club is aware of a New Year’s Eve COVID-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it," City said.“While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, and that the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation.”The Frenchman has expressed regret.“Ben accepts that this is a breach of COVID-19 protocols and is sorry for his actions in this matter," his representative said in a statement to “The Sun” newspaper. "Ben has had a COVID test and is liaising with Manchester City about this.”Mendy has tweeted urging people “to take care of you and yours” as midnight approached on Thursday night.Britain is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past six days.On Saturday, a social media image was published of Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso attending a house party in London over Christmas period.The players are facing disciplinary action at Tottenham as Manuel Lanzini is at West Ham after also attending the party.Fulham, whose match at Burnley on Sunday was postponed due to rising infections at the London club, is investigating pictures showing Aleksandar Mitrovic and his fellow Serb Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace, along with their two families on New Year's Eve.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
Lautaro Martínez netted a hat trick to help Inter Milan beat relegation-threatened Crotone 6-2 and move top of Serie A for a few hours at least on Sunday.Martínez could have had four if his second attempt had not gone down as an own goal by Crotone defender Luca Marrone.Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi also scored in a strong second-half performance from the Nerazzurri.Inter moved two points above city rival AC Milan, which visits Benevento later where it will face former star player and coach Filippo Inzaghi. Crotone slipped to last place.Juventus was also playing later, against Udinese.All 20 Serie A teams are in action on Sunday as the Italian league resumes after the winter break.Inter had ended last year on a streak of seven successive league victories but was surprised when Niccolò Zanellato headed Crotone into the lead in the 12th minute.Martínez equalized in the 20th and thought he had another 11 minutes later but Marrone got the last touch on Nicolò Barella’s ball across the box.Vladimir Golemic levelled shortly after from the spot after Arturo Vidal had fouled Arkadiusz Reca.Vidal had also been at fault for Crotone’s opener and he was taken off at halftime.Inter often performs better in the second half and so it proved again as Martínez restored his side’s lead in the 57th with a powerful shot into the top left corner.Lukaku had played a part in the buildup and the former Manchester United forward marked his 50th Serie A appearance with a goal of his own seven minutes later, turning and holding off Sebastiano Luperto to fire in Alessandro Bastoni’s long ball over the top.Martínez completed his hat trick in the 78th, heading in the rebound from close range after Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz had saved Ivan Perišic’s strike. Hakimi capped a fine day for Inter three minutes from time.ATTACKING ATALANTADuván Zapata scored twice as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 5-1 to close in on its opponent in the battle for the top four.Sassuolo slipped to fifth, two points behind fourth-place Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 4-1 at Cagliari despite playing 18 minutes with 10 men after Piotr Zielinski was sent off following two yellow cards.Atalanta moved up to sixth, a point behind Sassuolo.Atalanta wasted several opportunities but was 2-0 up at halftime following goals from Zapata and Matteo Pessina and it ran riot in the second half.Zapata doubled his tally four minutes after the break and Robin Gosens and Luis Muriel extended the home side’s lead before Vlad Chiriche? netted a consolation for Sassuolo.OTHER MATCHESEdin Džeko scored the only goal as Roma beat Sampdoria 1-0 to remain third, six points behind Inter.At the other end of the table, Torino moved off bottom spot and out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Parma.Spezia slipped into the bottom three after losing 1-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Genoa, the other team in the relegation zone, managed to draw 1-1 against Lazio.Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Bologna.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenceman John Marino to a six-year, $26.4 million US contract extension on Sunday. Marino, 23, is coming off a breakout rookie season, putting up 26 points (six goal, 20 assists) in 56 games – fourth best among rookie defenceman last season. "We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenceman like John in our organization," said Penguins GM Jim Rutherford. "His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively." Marino's deal, which caries an average annual value of $4.4 million, will begin in the 2021-22 season, after he plays out the remained of his entry-year contract. The deal caps a meteoric rise for the 6-foot-1, 181-pound blueliner who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick
LONDON — Kieran Trippier can play for Atletico Madrid again after FIFA paused the global extension of his ban for breaking English football's betting rules.The England defender received a ten-week ban in December after information linked to his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico was used by associates for betting purposes, according to the Football Association.The FA successfully asked FIFA to extend the suspension to apply worldwide. But now the world governing body is allowing Atletico to challenge that decision, which FIFA has not explained.“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA appeal committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA appeal committee," FIFA said when asked for information on the case on Sunday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
EDMONTON — Quarterfinals in international hockey tournaments are tense affairs. A win means playing for a medal and a loss means not. Canadian goaltender Devon Levi's big-picture perspective helped him post a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday. "I'm just taking every moment and savouring it because I know this is my last world juniors," Levi said. "I'm going to be able to look back on this for the rest of my life. "I'm just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and I think that really takes the pressure off." Canada takes on Russia and the United States faces Finland in Monday's semifinals. The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday. Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist Saturday against a tenacious Czech side. Connor McMichael scored into an empty net and defenceman Bowen Byram also scored at Rogers Place. Russia edged Germany 2-1, Finland downed Sweden 3-2 and the U.S. defeated Slovakia 5-2 in Saturday's other quarterfinals. Canada was the lone team to go undefeated in the preliminary round at 4-0 to top Pool A. The Czech Republic (2-2) ranked fourth in Pool B. Nick Malik, who spend part of last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, stopped 22 shots in the loss. Canada led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from co-captains Cozens and Byram. The defending champions didn't dominate puck possession like they did in a 4-1 win over Finland to cap the round robin, however. The Czechs battled hard along the boards for the puck to make Canada chase them, blocked shots and often clogged the neutral zone to force the Canadians to dump and chase. "It's a plus for me the way the Czechs played us, the way we played and the way we had to dig in and figure it out," Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. "I think that's a good thing." Canada was outshot for the first time in the tournament and really leaned on the 19-year-old Levi from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que. Facing a dozen shots in the opening period Saturday was the most rubber he'd faced in a single period. "It was super fun," Levi said. "To be busy in the first period really keeps you in the game. "The past games, it was a bit harder to stay focused. I found in this game it was easy to have fun and just go out and play for sure." Tourigny gave a lot of minutes to the top defensive pairing of Byram and Jamie Drysdale — almost 25 and over 23 respectively — to contain the Czechs and shrink their chances of a comeback. Czech coach Karel Mlejnek pulled Malik for an extra attacker with five and a half minutes to play in regulation, but McMichael scored into an empty net at 17:11. "The game was influenced by the first period where we allowed two quick goals, which obviously put us on a back foot," Mlejnek said. "We kept fighting. We were trying to keep it as close as possible. ""We wouldn't say we're a totally defensive team. We don't have a system where we don't want to score goals, but Canada played really well and they didn't let us (have) those chances that we needed.' With a hard-working backcheck, Canada's Peyton Krebs prevented an odd-man Czech chance off a turnover late in a scoreless second period. "I think he was one of our best players if not our best forward," Tourigny said. Neither team scored on its one power-play chance but seconds after Adam Raska's interference penalty expired, Byram squeezed a shot under Malik's right armpit at 11:39 of the first period. Cozens scored Canada's first goal for the second time in as many games. McMichael flipped the puck up ice to Cozens on a breakaway. The Buffalo Sabres prospect shovelled the puck between Malik's pads at 8:22. Byram and Cozens are alternating the captaincy in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Cozens has a team-leading seven goals and six assists in five games. With 22 combined points from both the 2020 and 2021 world junior tournaments, Cozens ranks sixth all-time for Canada ahead of John Tavares (20) and behind Jason Allison (24). Canada was minus forward Alex Newhook, who injured his shoulder in the Finland game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press