US F-35 Aircraft Arrive in Lithuania to Support NATO Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the United States Air Force’s (USAF) 34th Fighter Squadron arrived at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, between February 24 and 27, to support NATO operations amid Russia’s ongoing attack in Ukraine.

The squadron is currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

“The fifth-generation aircraft will be supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission for an extended period from forward operating locations in the Baltic region,” USAF said via DVIDS.

Videos released by the US Department of Defense show USAF airmen arriving and equipment being unloaded at Siauliai Air Base on February 26 and 27. Credit: US Department of Defense via Storyful