US Embassy in Peru Issues Alert as Deadly Anti-Government Protests Continue in Lima

The US Embassy in Peru issued a demonstration alert on January 24, advising citizens in Lima to “avoid crowds and demonstrations” as deadly anti-government protests continued.

Demonstrations erupted across Peru in December 2022 following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo after he attempted to dissolve congress due to corruption. Peru’s congress voted to impeach Castillo, and he was detained that day for “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to Peru’s Public Ministry.

Vice President Dina Boluarte was then sworn in as president. Protesters have taken to the streets to denounce Boluarte and demand Castillo be reinstated.

On January 24, news reports said 192 of the 193 people detained during protests at the National University of San Marcos on January 22 had been released. According to TeleSUR, at least “62 people have died as a result of the actions of the Boluarte regime’s security forces.”

A 30-day state of emergency was put in place for multiple regions, including Lima, on January 14, in response to the ongoing protests.

Footage captured by Claudia Salvatierria shows a crowd of people gathered in Lima’s Plaza Bolognesi. Credit: Claudia Salvatierria via Storyful