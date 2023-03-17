US drones, Inflation bites, Macron's pension reform, 2024 Paris Olympics

Accidents can happen, goes the song. But for the Pentagon, the Russians tempted fate when they first dumped fuel on a US reaper drone and then clipped the unmanned surveillance craft. While the US tries to carefully manage its nuclear-armed rivalry with Moscow NATO allies harbour no such qualms: Slovakia pledging a fleet of 13 MiG-29 Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine, the second former Warsaw Pact nation in as many days to answer Kyiv's long-running request after Poland which pledged four.

A brutal week for banks. Crédit Suisse falling sharply again on Friday despite a respite when Switzerland's central bank stepped in Thursday. Flashbacks to the 2008 financial crisis started last weekend when two midsized US banks failed, Silicon Valley Bank's tech startup investors getting a bailout so they could pay their staff. Inflation's been around for months so have strikes. The British government is offering the healthcare sector a 5% wage increase for nurses, paramedics, midwives but not junior doctors.

From industrial action to near open revolt. France's president railroading through his unpopular pension reform bill. But at what cost? The prime minister was tasked with telling parliament that the government would trigger article 49.3 of the constitution, turning the vote on pensions into a decree and a vote of confidence in the government. In the end, the prime minister was no longer sure she had the votes. Thursday's spontaneous shows of anger morphed into more demonstrations this Friday in cities like Rennes, Marseilles, Bordeaux with a national strike day called for next Thursday.

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Daphné Leprince-Ringuet, Juliette Laurain and Guillaume Gougeon.



