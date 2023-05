The United States Coast Guard (USGC) rescued a woman “in distress” near Indian Beach in Oregon’s north on Sunday, May 14.

USGC Pacific Northwest said a rescue swimmer from a local fire unit swam out to help the woman.

“The [USCG] aircrew hoisted the woman and swimmer and transported them to Ecola State Park in stable condition,” the agency said. Credit: United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via Storyful