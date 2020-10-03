US Coast Guard Offloads Over Two Tons of Cocaine in Puerto Rico

The US Coast Guard offloaded over two tons of Cocaine, along with over two dozen kilograms of methamphetamine in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 2, the result of two recent interdictions conducted in the Caribbean Sea.

The Coast Guard reported the haul – “62 bales of cocaine weighing 1,981 kilograms and one 28-kilogram bale of amphetamines”- unloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez was worth an estimated $48 million.

The seizures were the result of an interdiction conducted by the crew of the Heriberto Hernandez on September 26, and a separate capture carried out by a Dutch ship, the HNLMS Groningen, on September 28. Six suspects were also apprehended, according to the Coast Guard. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful