US announces $345 mln Taiwan weapons package

STORY: The United States has unveiled a Taiwan weapons aid package worth up to $345 million.

The move is one likely to anger China, even as the Biden administration declined to publicly provide details on the arms in the package.

Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of weapons aid for Taiwan in the 2023 budget via the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded the U.S., Taiwan's most important arms supplier, halt the sale of weapons to the island.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory.

Taiwan strongly rejects Chinese sovereignty claims.

The formal announcement did not include a list of weapon systems being provided.

Though in recent weeks, four sources told Reuters the package was expected to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones.

Reuters could not determine if the drones were still part of the package.

Taiwan's defense ministry thanked the U.S. for its quote, "firm security commitment."

It added in a statement it will not comment on the package details due to the "tacit agreement" between the two sides.

The PDA has in the past been used on an emergency basis to expedite security assistance to Ukraine.

But the Taiwan PDA is a non-emergency authority approved by Congress last year.

China has increased military pressure on Taiwan over the past three years.

It has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.