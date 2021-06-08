US Airforce Aircraft Practice Landing on Spectacular English Tidal Island Ahead of G7 Meeting

US Airforce helicopters were seen practising landing and taking off near St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall on June 7, ahead of the G7 summit in the region, video shared by Bex Yearworth shows.

World leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the event at the Carbis Bay Hotel for a series of face-to-face meetings between June 11 and 13.

The 5,000 mutual aid officers from forces across the United Kingdom have begun arriving in Devon and Cornwall ahead of the summit, the BBC reported. Credit: Bex Yearworth via Storyful