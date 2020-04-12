US Air Force Thunderbirds Perform Flyover for COVID-19 First Responders

The US Air Force’s Thunderbirds squadron performed a flyover over Las Vegas on Saturday, April 11, to pay tribute to first responders battling against the coronavirus on the front line.

The air force described the flyover as a way to “show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19.”

The flyover featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcons flying above Las Vegas for about 25 minutes.

According to the air force, the Thunderbirds flew over 18 Las Vegas hospitals in total.

As of April 12, Clark County, Nevada, officials reported 2,258 positive cases of COVID-19, and 96 deaths. Credit: US Air Force Thunderbirds via Storyful