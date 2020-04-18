US Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over Colorado to Salute Essential Workers

The US Air Force Thunderbirds squadron flew over Colorado on April 18, showing support for essential workers responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This video was taken by a resident in the Denver area who came out to see the flyover. The squadron began its route in the north of the state, before moving down towards Boulder and Denver and then continuing south. That path was expected to take roughly an hour.

Colorado’s state government has imposed stay at home restrictions due to the outbreak. As of April 17, at least 391 people have died from complications of the virus. Credit: Jennifer Kiefer via Storyful