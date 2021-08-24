US Air Force Prepares Lodging for Afghanistan Evacuees at Ramstein Air Base

Video released on August 24 by the US Air Force shows airmen at Ramstein Air Base in Germany preparing temporary lodging and supplies for refugees from Afghanistan.

Video shows airmen building pods during ‘Operation Allies Refuge,’ intended to facilitate “the quick, safe evacuation of US citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan,” the Department of Defense (DOD) said.

The base at Ramstein was serving as “a transit location for evacuees from Afghanistan” and would provide “temporary lodging, food, medical services, and treatment while they awaited transportation to the United States,” officials said.

The DOD said that within 48 hours of the start of Operation Allies Refuge, more than 7,000 evacuees had landed at the Ramstein base. Credit: US Air Force via Storyful