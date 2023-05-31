US Air Force plane intercepted in South China Sea

The US has said a Chinese fighter jet performed an "unnecessarily aggressive" maneuver during an intercept over the South China Sea.Video released by the U.S. Defense Department showed a fighter jet passing in front of the US plane's nose and the cockpit of the RC-135 shaking in the turbulence.In a statement, the US military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence."The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate - safely and responsibly - wherever international law allows," the statement said.