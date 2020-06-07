US Air Force Flies Over Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico

The US Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew over Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico on June 5.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, “the Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Cristobal" to collect data for weather forecast modeling.

The Weather Channel reported that “the tropical storm was expected to strengthen as it tracked northward through the Gulf of Mexico” and would bring “flooding rain, coastal flooding, high surf and strong winds to the Gulf Coast” on June 7.

This video shows and aerial view of cloud formations over the Gulf, with further video showing less cloud cover over crystal blue water and some island outcrops. Credit: 403rd Wing/Public Affairs via Storyful