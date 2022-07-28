US Agriculture Secretary visits Yolo County Food Bank

A new federal program aims to create more opportunities for small farmers in the Sacramento valley hit hard by the pandemic. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited the Yolo County Food Bank on Wednesday to announce California will receive $43.4 million for the United States Department of Agriculture's local food purchasing program. He said farmers and families will benefit. "We're here today to talk about a program that is designed to better link the resources of the USDA with food banks and departments of government, that in turn will allow them to better link farmers who are producing incredibly rich nutritious food and linking that produce from those farmers to the local need," Vilsack said.