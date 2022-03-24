Urban Black Bear Roommates Scrap Outside Their California Home

A pair of urban black bears were caught scuffling on camera outside the building they live in in South Lake Tahoe, California, video posted on March 23 shows.

Toogee Sielsch filmed the two black bears scrapping in front of an entrance to their home with his trail camera. Sielsch wrote on Instagram that the duo lived “amicably” together under a South Lake Tahoe building, before this fight. “I guess one of them left his dishes in the sink and the other one wasn’t happy about it,” Sielsch said.

Another photo on Sielsch’s Instagram shows the two bears shacked up peacefully the next night. Sielsch said the bears were “best buds again.” Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful