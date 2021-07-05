Upstate New York Community Displays Enormous American Flag for Independence Day

Residents in the upstate New York town of Chautauqua marked Independence Day by hanging an enormous American flag over a street.

This footage by Larissa Rolley shows a man stringing the flag between two trees. The flag’s length spans almost the full height of an adjacent two-storey house.

“This has become an annual event in Chautauqua,” Rolley told Storyful. “It is put up in the morning and stays up for the day.” Credit: Larissa Rolley via Storyful