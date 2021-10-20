Upstate man faces 6 decades in prison after arrest on child sex charges

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luke Jackson threw the pitch he wanted in the exact location he wanted it, and Cody Bellinger still hammered that above-the-letters fastball deep into the frenzied right field stands at Dodger Stadium for a tying three-run homer in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series. “Sad thing is, I would do the same thing again,” the dismayed Atlanta reliever said. The Braves realize even the best-laid plans and the best-located pitches can go wrong in the postseason, particularly when you