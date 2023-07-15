UPS Driver Honks Horn in Solidarity With Picket Line Outside Netflix in New York
Footage captured the “incredible moment” a UPS driver honked their horn in solidarity with union members picketing outside the Netflix corporate office in New York on Friday, July 14.
“Incredible moment on the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Netflix in NYC when a UPS driver/ Teamsters member came by honking in solidarity,” said Jeff Schuhrke, who filmed the video.
Friday marked the first day that members of SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing 160,000 performers, went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America, whose members have been striking since May, in a push for better working conditions.
“According to the Hollywood Reporter”, hundreds of demonstrators turned out during four simultaneous protests in New York on Friday. Credit: Jeff Schuhrke via Storyful
