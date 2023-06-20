UPS Driver Goes Above and Beyond to Help Woman Hide Birthday Present

A UPS driver in Auburn, New York, went above and beyond to help conceal a delivery intended as a birthday present, so as to not spoil the surprise, security camera footage from June 15 shows.

Hannah Pierce had not expected her fiance to be at home sick for the delivery of his birthday gift.

Security camera footage from Pierce shows her conversation with Rick Wilson, a UPS driver, through the Ring app while she was away from the house. Upon learning that the delivery was a surprise gift, Wilson made an excuse to Pierce’s fiance when he answered the door, then proceeded to hide the gift out of sight.

Pierce said that her fiance “had no idea” of the exchange and that Wilson had hid the gift. Credit: Hannah Pierce via Storyful