Reuters

Northern Ireland's police force accidentally shared the names and work locations of every member of staff on Tuesday in a data breach it said would be of "significant concern" to officers who are often targeted by militant groups. The surnames, initials, work location and department of each staff member were included in error in response to a freedom of information request. The information was publicly available on the requestor's website for around two-and-a-half hours before being removed, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.