'Unwelcome guests': The plight of the Afghan community in Iran

As anti-racist protests continue to spread across the globe, we draw attention to the plight of the Afghan community in Iran. They are sometimes referred to as the country's "unwelcome guests". Critics say the presence of the Afghan community has frequently been used as political leverage by Iranian authorities. On top of this, there have been recent cases of violence against Afghan refugees, involving police. For more, we speak to Fawzia Koofi, Afghanistan's first woman deputy speaker of parliament.

