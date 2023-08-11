Unsettled weather for some in Iowa Friday night
Unsettled weather for some in Iowa Friday night
Unsettled weather for some in Iowa Friday night
Ontario to see another round of severe storms Friday night through Saturday. The system brings the risk of an isolated tornado and nocturnal thunderstorms.
Satellite images and before-and-after pictures show extent of damage to town of Lahaina on Maui.
Another bout of stormy weather will roll through Ontario on Thursday, potentially interrupting the weekend, as well.
OTTAWA — Heavy rain in Ottawa caused the flooding of roads and properties across the city on Thursday. As skies began to clear late in the afternoon, the City of Ottawa said no injuries had been reported. "While water levels are receding, conditions remain dangerous in some neighbourhoods," the city said in a statement at 4 p.m. Thursday. Severe thunderstorm warnings from Environment Canada were in effect for the Ottawa-Gatineau area over the course of the afternoon. Environment Canada said Otta
After battering Japan, the storm made landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, causing power cuts and flight cancellations in South Korea, before weakening and sweeping into North Korea overnight. The North Korean capital Pyongyang was put on high alert for flood damage - after thousands of people were evacuated following heavy rains in the South.
HALIFAX — A Canadian forecaster says a revised outlook predicting more storms than average in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season increases the chance of a significant storm hitting Eastern Canada. Chris Fogarty, who heads the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said the primary reason for the new estimate this week from forecasters in the United States is higher than normal ocean temperatures, which help fuel hurricanes. “A possibility of more storms than normal as we go into the
The young “swamp donkey” was spotted with its mom, video shows.
The possibility of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms Friday has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.The forecast calls for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain, but CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says some areas where heavy showers hit could see as much as 50 millimetres.Those showers could drop more than 20 millimetres per hour, which would result in hazardous driving conditions, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding."It's going to be a soggy Friday," said Simpkin.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A search of the wildfire devastation on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of obliterated neighborhoods and landmarks charred beyond recognition, as the death toll rose to at least 53 and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs. A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods that had been a vibrant vision of color and island life reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble
A severe thunderstorm warning with the potential for small hail was issued for Toronto and the northern part of the GTA. Anthony Farnell has the details.
Oyen the cat is so popular that his presence alone sometimes doubles the number of visitors to Zoo Negara, a park representative said on Tuesday.
Heavy rain and hail battered parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, August 10, as severe weather moved through the region.This footage was filmed by Edgar Wideman, who said he captured it from Hawkesville on Thursday morning.A squall watch was issued for the region through Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada.In Ottawa, Ontario’s capital city, stormy weather flooded roads, fields and the city’s transit road network, local media reported. Credit: Edgar Wideman via Storyful
Several flights between Vancouver and Maui have been cancelled, according to Canadian airlines, as a wildfire tears across the Hawaiian island. At least six people have been killed as a result of the fire, which has forced residents and tourists alike to flee. Thomson Reuters reports that some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the smoke and fire, and winds from a nearby hurricane continued to fan the flames and increase fire behaviour. A WestJet spokesperson confirmed that two
Toronto's deputy fire chief Jim Jessop said firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at an industrial site in north Etobicoke on Friday morning. Jessop said the site contains thousands of litres of oil, transmission fuel and solvents.
FREDERICTON — An unusually high number of great white sharks found dead on Canadian beaches over the past year is a sign the population is growing, says a shark biologist. Four great white sharks were found washed up along beaches in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec in the past 12 months, said John Chisholm from the New England Aquarium, in Boston, Mass. That number is higher than previous years, he said in an interview Thursday. "The other part of this is how many go
Oprah Winfrey, who lives part-time in Maui, arrived at a shelter there with pillows, shampoo and other supplies in tow for residents displaced by wildfires.
The findings challenge the idea of continuous early human occupation of Europe, the researchers said.
Toronto firefighters have extinguished the majority of a blaze at an industrial site where chemicals were stored, the deputy fire chief said, adding that the incident no longer posed a public safety risk. Residents near the scene of the fire in the city's west-end had earlier been asked to stay indoors with their windows shut amid concerns that burning lubricants, motor oil and other flammable liquids in the facility could produce hazardous smoke. Deputy Chief of the Toronto Fires Services Jim J
Drone footage taken in Kihei, Maui, showed scorched earth surrounding homes as containment measures were being taken amid destructive wildfires on the Hawaiian island that left at least 36 dead.Hawaii News Now cited Maui County as providing the increased death toll late on Wednesday, August 9, up from six earlier in the day. All the confirmed deaths were said to be in Lahaina, which saw severe destruction. Dozens more people were reported injured.President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the wildfires, and urged residents to “follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.” Credit: Steven Colletti via Storyful
BEIJING (AP) — Severe floods in China's northern province of Hebei brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri this month killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, its provincial government said Friday. Official news agency Xinhua reported that rescue crews were still searching for 16 missing people as of Thursday and the province's reconstruction is expected to take two years to complete. Initial estimates showed the province's direct economic losses amounted to 95