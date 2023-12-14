Unseasonable warmth dominates with one chance of rain in the near future
Unseasonable warmth dominates with one chance of rain in the near future
Unseasonable warmth dominates with one chance of rain in the near future
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Snow and gusty winds will create slow commutes and low visibility for folks in the snowbelts through Wednesday
Some major routes could see reduced visibility in snow squalls in parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
Severing up weather whiplash for Alberta, going from mild to slushy snow for Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
On Christmas Day last year, NASA's MAVEN spacecraft observed something entirely unexpected and exceedingly rare while orbiting Mars. It observed the almost complete "disappearance" of solar wind, the steady trickle of charged particles coming from the Sun, in the wake of a powerful solar event, according to NASA. The sudden lack of pressure from […]
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a dog seen struggling in the frigid waters and rough waves of Lake Superior.
The hoofed species, named for its blade-like horns, was declared extinct in the wild in 2000.
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
OTTAWA — Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit. It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai. The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warne
White Christmas weather dreams are being dashed across the US by this year’s temperature forecast.
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
Four energy companies announced on Tuesday two separate green hydrogen projects in Italy as they move to offer clean fuels to their customers and take advantage of money coming from the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund. Italian gas grid operator Snam and utility Hera said they had signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen production site near the northern city of Modena. Separately the Italian unit of France's Engie and gas distributor Società Gasdotti Italia (SGI) together with local industry lobby Consorzio Industriale Lazio said they would produce the green fuel near Rome.
Planted in 1924, the palm trees of Torquay’s public gardens have long been the seafront town’s pride and joy, welcoming generations of visitors to the English Riviera.
Indonesia’s Marapi belched more ash and toxic smoke high into the atmosphere on Tuesday, one week after the mountain came to live and exploded killing at least 23 climbers.
As we enter a winter with a strong El Niño in place, the firm correlation between the atmospheric phenomenon and the lack of low-elevation snowfall in B.C. cannot be understated.
HALIFAX — Thousands of residents across the Maritimes spent Tuesday without electricity as utility crews scrambled to repair power lines damaged by a powerful windstorm that roared over the region on Monday. As night fell, more than 10,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity — and another 9,500 homes and businesses were still in the dark in southern New Brunswick. Meanwhile, more than 400 Maritime Electric customers were without power on Prince Edward Island. On Monday aft
L.A. Zoo visitors will soon be able to see the baby ocelot and his mom after the kitten was born in late September, zoo officials announced this week.