Unseasonable warmth dominates with one chance of rain in the near future

The Canadian Press

EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro