'Unreal Pattern for May': Polar Vortex Brings Snow to Lyndonville, Vermont

A polar vortex brought rare winter weather conditions to the northeast of the US on May 9, with freezing temperatures and snow reported across parts of New England, including Vermont.

Up to 9 inches of snow was recorded in parts of the state with freeze or frost advisories reported in 20 states across the Midwest and Northeast.

This video shows snow squalls on the Saturday evening in Lyndonville, Vermont. Radek Przygodzki posted the video to Twitter with the caption: “A decent snow squall moved through this evening. Unreal pattern for May.”

The National Weather Service in Burlington said Saturday was only the 15th recorded case of snow falling in the region during May. Credit: @RadektheWxman via Storyful